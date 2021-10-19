COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 9.20 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on October 18 has vaccinated 6,31,934 in 4,931 sessions.

According to data released by the government, Maharashtra as of 7am on October 19 inoculated 9,20,66,520 people.

As per the state government data, 3,41,40,875 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 1,01,36,710 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,93,723 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,06,037 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,45,364 frontline workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 18,18,037 got their second dose.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 1,485 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the lowest daily count in more than 17 months, and 27 fresh deaths, taking the infection tally to 65,93,182 and the toll to 1,39,816, while more than 2,000 patients recovered from the disease, a health department official said. No fresh cases were reported in a dozen districts.

Maharashtra witnessed a dip in daily COVID-19 cases and also fatalities as compared to Sunday, when it had registered 1,715 infections and 29 deaths. The fall in cases came in the backdrop of a dip in daily coronavirus tests, which slipped below the 1 lakh mark.

At 1,485, the state has recorded the lowest coronavirus cases since May 12, 2020, when the daily infection count was 1,026.

The official said with 2,078 patients discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the number of recovered cases increased to 64,21,756. The state now has 28,008 active cases.

He said Maharashtra has 2,08,613 people in home isolation and another 961 in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.4 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

The cumulative number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state climbed to 6,11,16,353, of which 95,890 samples were examined in the last 24 hours, the official said.

At least a dozen districts and three municipal corporations did not report any new COVID-19 cases, according to the official. Mumbai district reported the highest 371 new infections in the state.

Among the eight regions (each consisting of a set of districts) of Maharashtra, the Mumbai region reported the highest 691 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 356 cases in the Pune region.

The Nashik region reported 291 new cases, Kolhapur 93, Latur 33, Aurangabad 14, Akola five and the Nagpur region two.

According to the official, among the 27 fresh fatalities, the highest 17 were reported from the Pune region, followed by 6 in the Mumbai region. The Latur region reported two, while one fatality each was registered in Nashik and Aurangabad regions.

Kolhapur, Akola and Nagpur region did not report any fresh fatalities, he said.

The official said Mumbai witnessed 371 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths, while Pune city reported 79 infections and five fatalities.

Among the 28,008 active cases in the state, Pune district has the highest at 7,843, he said.

The official said of the 64,21,756 recovered patients across the state, the highest 11,23,366 were from Pune district.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases - 65,93,182; new cases 1,485; total deaths 1,39,816; recoveries 64,21,756; active cases 28,008; total tests 6,11,16,353.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 12:22 PM IST