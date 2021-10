India reported 13,058 fresh COVID-19 cases and 164 deaths in the last 24 hours. This incidentally is the lowest single day caseload in 231 days. Data from the Health Ministry on Tuesday morning also indicates that 19,470 people recovered during this time. With this, the total number of active cases in the country has now dropped to 1.83 lakh - the lowest in 227 days.

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 09:45 AM IST