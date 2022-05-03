COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 16.51 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on May 2 has inoculated 16,51,25,504 people.

As per the state government data, 7,14,00,157 individuals aged between 15 and 59 years received their first vaccine dose and 5,73,12,943 received their second dose and 1,17,617 received precaution dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1, 2021.

Similarly, 133,58,016 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,11,84,045 received their second dose. 14,57,722 of them received their precaution dose.

As many as 21,50,976 children in the age group of 12 to 14 years have received their first dose while 7,22,049 received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 12,95,352 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,89,945 of them have got their second dose. 3,66,740 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,589 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,99,470 got their second dose. 4,20,883 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Maharashtra reported 92 new COVID-19 cases, a majority of them in the Mumbai Circle, and one more death on Monday, taking the overall tally in the state to 78,77,993 and the toll to 1,47,844, a health department official said.

The active caseload of the state was 1,016, with Mumbai accounting for 639 and Pune 215, while 12 districts have no coronavirus patient under treatment, the official pointed out.

So far, 77,29,133 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 79 in the last 24 hours, he said, adding that the recovery rate stood at 98.11 per cent, the fatality rate at 1.87 per cent and positivity rate, or cases per 100 tests, at 0.006 per cent.

Of the 92 new cases, 65 were from the Mumbai administrative circle, which covers the entire metropolitan region, including 56 from the country's financial capital. This was followed by 21 cases in the Pune Circle, two each in Kolhapur and Nashik, and one each in Nagpur and Akola Circles.

Latur and Aurangabad Circles did not report any new COVID-19 case, while the lone death took place in the Kolhapur Circle, state health department data showed.

With 14,060 swab samples examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests conducted in Maharashtra went up to 8,02,26,370, the department said.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 78,77,993; fresh cases 92; death toll 1,47,844; recoveries 77,29,133; active cases 1,016; total tests 8,02,26,370.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 11:16 AM IST