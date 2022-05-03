Navi Mumbai: Flag march by Panvel City police ahead of Eid, Akshaya Tritya

The Panvel City police conducted a flag march ahead of Ramzan Eid and Akshaya Tritya in the city to maintain the law and order of the city. The flag march was conducted under the guidance of DCP of Zone Shivraj Patil.

Earlier, Patil had directed all the police stations to be vigilant ahead of the festival and ensure common citizens should feel safe during the festivals.

Vijay Kadbane, senior police inspector of Panvel City police station led the march and covered maximum parts of the city.

Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai police are fully prepared to handle any eventuality on the law and order front in view of the MNS chief Raj Thackeray's ultimatum over the removal of loudspeakers from mosques by May 4. While talking to the media, Suresh Mengde, DCP (Crime) said they will get additional force from the state to handle any untoward situation if it arises. However, he added Navi Mumbai is a peaceful city and people live in harmony.

Despite Navi Mumbai being a peaceful city, police do not want to take any chances with regard to law and order. “For the last 8 to 10 days, we are having meetings with different groups of Muslim community regarding the celebration of Eid and necessary precautions to be taken,” said Mengde, while talking to the media on Monday. He added that ACPs and DCPs had held meetings with them.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 10:47 AM IST