 Technip Energies Wins Major BPCL Contracts For Polypropylene Units At Bina Refinery And India’s First PRFCC At Mumbai Refinery
Technip Energies has secured two large contracts from BPCL for projects at the Bina refinery in Madhya Pradesh and the Mumbai refinery in Maharashtra. The scope includes new polypropylene and Butene-1 units at Bina and India’s first Petro Resid Fluidized Catalytic Cracker unit in Mumbai, boosting capacity and higher-value fuel and petrochemical output.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 06:56 PM IST
Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) has been awarded two large[1] contracts by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) for key projects at its Bina refinery in Madhya Pradesh and Mumbai refinery in Maharashtra, India. | X @TechnipEnergies

Mumbai: Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) has been awarded two large[1] contracts by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) for key projects at its Bina refinery in Madhya Pradesh and Mumbai refinery in Maharashtra, India.

New polypropylene and Butene-1 units planned under Bina Petchem and refinery expansion

The first contract covers Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning (EPCC) for new polypropylene and Butene-1 units at the Bina refinery in Madhya Pradesh. The units will produce 550 KTPA[2] of polypropylene and 50 KTPA of Butene-1, essential building blocks for widely used products such as packaging materials, pipes and automotive components. This contract is part of BPCL’s Bina Petchem and Refinery Expansion Project, encompassing refinery capacity increase as well as the construction of a new cracker and downstream petrochemical units.

The second contract covers Engineering, Procurement and Construction management (EPsCm) services for a 3 MMTPA[3] Petro Resid Fluidized Catalytic Cracker Unit (PRFCC) at the Mumbai Refinery in Maharashtra. This will be India’s first PRFCC unit, converting heavy refinery residues into lighter, higher-value products. The scope also includes auxiliary units along with associated offsites and utilities.

These awards reinforce more than two decades of collaboration between Technip Energies and BPCL. With a strong local presence in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Dahej, and over 50 years of operational experience in India, Technip Energies remains committed to advancing the country’s energy infrastructure through large-scale and complex energy projects.

Davendra Kumar, Managing Director, Technip Energies India, said: “We are honored to support BPCL on these important development plans for the Bina and Mumbai sites. These awards reflect our client’s confidence in our engineering capabilities and our ability to deliver complex projects. With our strong local presence and decades of expertise, we are proud to contribute to India’s energy infrastructure and economic growth.”

