COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 15.74 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on March 11 has inoculated 15,74,89,200 people.

As per the state government data, 4,87,89,667 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,68,97,412 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,33,00,129 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,07,88,636 received their second dose. 9,78,453 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 36,64,200 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose, while 21,91,841 have received their second.

So far, 12,95,132 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,85,590 of them have got their second dose. 3,08,777 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,282 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,90,837 got their second dose. 3,25,494 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 318 new coronavirus cases and one pandemic-related death, the health department said.

The state's COVID-19 caseload rose to 78,70,627, and death toll reached 1,43,750.

Mumbai and Pune cities recorded 54 and 47 new infections but no deaths.

Of the eight administrative circles (each comprising several districts), the Pune circle recorded 139 new coronavirus cases, followed by Mumbai (84), Nashik (39), Akola (20), Aurangabad (12), Latur (14), Nagpur (six) and the Kolhapur circle (four).

The lone death due to COVID-19 was recorded in the Akola circle. The case fatality rate in Maharashtra is now 1.82 per cent.

As many as 355 patients recovered since previous evening, taking the number of recovered people to 77,19,949.

The recovery rate in the state is 98.09 per cent.

With 56,582 coronavirus tests conducted since Thursday evening, the total of samples tested so far rose to 7,85,28,186.

There are 2,925 active COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra now.

Currently 18,633 people are in home quarantine and 566 are in institutional quarantine.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra: New cases: 318; New deaths: 1; Active cases: 2,925; Tests conducted:56,582.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 12:46 PM IST