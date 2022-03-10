COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 15.71 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on March 8 has inoculated 15,71,33,703 people.

As per the state government data, 4,87,71,997 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,67,38,858 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,32,97,515 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,07,55,768 received their second dose. 9,65,688 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 36,51,643 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose, while 21,24,068 have received their second.

So far, 12,95,125 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,85,515 of them have got their second dose. 3,07,696 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,272 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,90,697 got their second dose. 3,24,021 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 359 new coronavirus infections and zero pandemic-related fatalities, the state health department said.

This is for the third time this month that the state recorded zero coronavirus deaths.

The caseload of the state rose to 78,69,857, and death toll reached 1,43,745.

Of the eight administrative circles (each comprising several districts), Pune circle recorded 178 cases, followed by Mumbai (87), Nashik (43), Nagpur (18), Latur(13), Akola (nine), Kolhapur (six) and Aurangabad (five).

As many as 559 patients recovered since previous evening, taking the tally of recoveries to 77,19,100.

The recovery rate is 98.08 per cent.

There are now 3,009 active patients in Maharashtra.

As many as 51,464 tests were conducted since previous evening, taking the tally of samples tested for coronavirus to date to 7,84,19,100.

Currently 27,116 people are in home quarantine and 604 people are in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures: New cases: 359; New deaths: zero; New recoveries: 559, New tests conducted: 51,464; Active cases: 3,009.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 11:10 AM IST