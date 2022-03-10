Navi Mumbai: Water cut in few CIDCO administered areas on Friday and Saturday

There will be no water supply in a few of the City and Development Corporation’s (CIDCO) administered areas due to urgent repair will be carried out by Maharashtra Jal Pradhikaran (MJP) from Friday morning to Saturday evening.

However, the water supply will resume on Saturday evening with low pressure.

According to CIDCO the water supply will be cut in Kalamboli, New Panvel, Kalundre and Karanjade nodes of CIDCO on Friday at 10 am and this will continue till Saturday at 4 pm.

The MJP will carry out repair work in the Feeder Main Pipeline. After the completion of repairing work, the water supply will be resumed with low pressure. Meanwhile, CIDCO has appealed to all residents of the above nodes to take note of the same and arrange for storage of water accordingly, and use water judiciously during the period.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 09:32 AM IST