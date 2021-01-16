Covid-19 latest updates: Only 2% patients left in India's hospitals

NEW DELHI: The active Covid-19 cases that are still in hospitals dropped to 2% of total of 105.43 lakh affected, with 2.11 lakh patients left under treatment, 67,711 of them in Kerala, 53,344 in Maharashtra, followed by 9581 in UP and 5608 in Rajasthan.

The daily fatality rate is below 200 for whole of the week, except on Wednesday, as 175 persons died of the deadly virus in the past 24 hours, 45 of them in Maharashtra, followed by 23 in Kerala, 16 in West Bengal and 10 in Delhi. The cumulative death toll went up to 1,52,093.

The Covid cases in the country were down to 15,160 in the past 24 hours, which is the lowest during the month of January, with 8.03 lakh samples tested in a day. As many as 18.58 crore persons have been tested so far. The recovery rate went up to 96.56%, with 101.80 lakh out of hospitals in the country, 16,977 of them in the past 24 hours.

The global scenario on the WHO dashboard shows 19.87 lakh deaths out of 918.16 lakh confirmed cases of Covid-19. As many as 15,407 died in the past one day.