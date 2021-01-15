COVID-19 latest updates: With 15,590 new coronavirus cases, India's tally rises to 1,05,27,683

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,05,27,683 with 15,590 people testing positive for the infection in a day, according to Union health ministry data updated on Friday.

The country's death toll increased to 1,51,918 with 191 new fatalities, the Union health ministry data showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,01,62,738 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 96.53 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below three lakh. There are 2,13,027 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 2.02 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 18,49,62,401 samples have been tested up to January 14 with 7,30,096 samples being tested on Thursday.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website and added that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Meanwhile, the government on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch India's COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 via video conferencing and adequate doses of the two made-in-India vaccines have been delivered to all states and Union Territories.