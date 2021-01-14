Can COVID-19 vaccine make you infertile? Health Minister Harsh Vardhan busts some myths for you

As the Centre is all set to roll out the COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan took to Twitter to bust some myths about the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

Here are some myth-busters of the vaccine

Side effects of the vaccine

Just like any other vaccine, COVID-19 vaccine too may have side effects that are expected to go away on their own in some time. Dr Vardhan said, "After being administered #COVID19Vaccine, some individuals may have side effects like mild fever, pain at injection site & bodyache. This is similar to the side effects that occur post some other vaccines. These are expected to go away on their own after some time."

Can one get infected with the virus after the shot?

Dr Vardhan said, "You cannot contract #COVID19 because you have been inoculated with a #COVID19Vaccine Temporary side effects such as mild fever should not be confused as having contracted #COVID."

Can the vaccine cause infertility in women and men?

There is no scientific evidence to suggest that #COVIDVaccine could cause infertility in either men or women. Kindly do not pay heed to such rumours or information from unverified sources, Dr Vardhan said.

