COVID-19: Kiran Muzumdar Shaw 'super impressed' with 'Mumbai model'; check out Aaditya Thackeray's reaction

Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on Monday lauded the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for its management of the second COVID-19 wave.
Taking to Twitter, Shaw said that she studied the Maharashtra and BMC model of decentralised COVID-19 management and she is super impressed with its uniquely thought out processes.
"I just studied the Maharashtra and BMC model of decentralised Covid management n super impressed with it’s uniquely thought out processes Kudos to @OfficeofUT n @mybmc n its dynamic Iqbal Singh Chahal. The whole country should follow these COVID beating methods (sic)," she tweeted.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray thanked Shaw and said: "Thank you ma’am for the kind words. The model came about with the passion to safeguard our citizens in all honesty."
Earlier, the Supreme Court had praised the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for its handling of the COVID-19 situation in Mumbai. Noting its efforts taken in curbing the infection and judicious oxygen supply in the city, the apex court also asked the Centre and the Health Secretary of the Delhi government to draw experience from BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal.
International weekly newspaper 'The Economist' recently credited the "sensible administrative structure, decentralisation and data-driven planning" for the same. The article has noted that the coordinated efforts through a distributed network of 23 BMC war rooms have led to efficient bed management.
