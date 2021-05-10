COVID-19: Kiran Muzumdar Shaw 'super impressed' with 'Mumbai model'; check out Aaditya Thackeray's reaction

Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on Monday lauded the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for its management of the second COVID-19 wave.

Taking to Twitter, Shaw said that she studied the Maharashtra and BMC model of decentralised COVID-19 management and she is super impressed with its uniquely thought out processes.

"I just studied the Maharashtra and BMC model of decentralised Covid management n super impressed with it’s uniquely thought out processes Kudos to @OfficeofUT n @mybmc n its dynamic Iqbal Singh Chahal. The whole country should follow these COVID beating methods (sic)," she tweeted.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray thanked Shaw and said: "Thank you ma’am for the kind words. The model came about with the passion to safeguard our citizens in all honesty."