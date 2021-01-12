COVID-19 in Thane: With 289 new cases in district, tally rises to 2,47,402

Thane: The COVID-19 caseload in Thane district of Maharashtra has gone up to 2,47,402 with the addition of 289 new cases, an official said on Tuesday.

These new cases were reported on Monday, he said. Five more people also died of the viral infection, taking the toll in the district to 6,033, he said. The mortality rate in the district currently stands at 2.44 per cent.

Till now, 2,37,289 patients have recovered from the infection, improving the recovery rate in the district to 95.91 per cent, the official said. As of now, there are 4,080 active COVID-19 cases in the district, he said. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 44,620, while the death toll has reached 1,192, an official from the district administration said.