Thane: Woman among 3 held for killing son over domestic row

On the basis of suspicion, the police questioned the victim's mother and elder brother, aged 25, local crime branch's senior police inspector S C Manore said. During questioning, they told the probe team that they along with a relative killed the victim on January 7 with a sharp weapon, the official said.

They said the victim did not do any work and demanded money frequently, and if it was not given, he would beat up his mother, the official said. After killing the victim, they packed the body in a plastic bag and dumped it at the Kasara Ghat, he said. The accused then cooked up the story of getting a call from some person about the body lying in the ghat section, to mislead the police, the official said. The three accused were arrested on Sunday, he said.