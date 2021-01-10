Thane: Body of missing man found in Kasara Ghat, cops suspect murder

The decomposed body of a 23-year-old man has been found at Kasara Ghat in Thane district, police said on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Satish Aghwe, went missing from his house in Kasara town two days back.

On Saturday, an unidentified person called his family and alerted about the body lying in the ghat section.

The family members along with police rushed to the spot and identified the body, which had stab wounds, Kasara police station's inspector Dattu Bhoye said, adding they suspect it to be a case of murder.

The body was sent for postmortem and a case was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), he said.