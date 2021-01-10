Thane: 2 dead, 1 injured in Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway bike accidents

Two motorcyclists were killed and a pillion rider injured in separate incidents on the Mumbai- Ahmedabad highway on Sunday morning, police said.

In the first incident, Mira Road resident Siddhesh Parab died on the spot after he fell off the Charoti flyover near Dahanu in nighbouring Palghar district while a man riding pillion was injured.

"In the second incident, one Mohnish Raut died after he rammed his motorcycle into a container near Ahura hotel in Amboli on the highway. He was a resident of Saphale," the official added.