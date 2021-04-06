Mumbai

COVID-19 in Pimpri Chinchwad: Patients given oxygen in waiting area as PCMC's YCM hospital runs out of beds

There are 22,551 active cases in PCMC.

Amid a massive surge in COVID-19 cases, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC)-run Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH) has run out of beds and has been forced to provide oxygen support to patients complaining of breathlessness in a makeshift triage area, reported NDTV.

Reportedly, the hospital has a total of 400 beds in different wards. However, not a single bed is free. Similarly, all 55 beds in the ICU (intensive care unit) are also occupied.

"There are no beds available as there is a constant demand from patients in PCMC limits as well outside," Dr Rajendra Wable, dean of YCMH, told The Indian Express. "Till patients (who were feeling breathless) find a bed, we have to provide them with oxygen support. When a patient arrives in the triage area, we have to take a call on admitting the patient depending on the severity of illness. If a patient needs oxygen support and no bed is available, then we ensure that the patient does not suffer… We immediately ensure oxygen support," he added.

Meanwhile, 2152 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday in the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) limits. With 14 fatalities, the death toll in the twin-city rose to 2079. Moreover, there are 22551 active cases in PCMC.

