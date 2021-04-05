COVID-19 in Pune: Except for essential services, all shops to remain closed in PMC limits; check out the full list of guidelines

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has on Monday issued a new set of guidelines to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. According to the guidelines, except for essential services, all shops will remain closed till April 30.

Essential services include hospitals, diagnostic centers, clinics, medical insurance offices, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, other medical and health services. Groceries, vegetable shops, dairies, bakeries, confectioneries, and food shops are also allowed. Public transport, agriculture related services, and e-commerce is permitted.

In auto rickshaw, driver and two passengers only; in taxis, driver and 50% vehicle capacity as per RTO will be allowed. The PMPML bus service is completely shut till April 9, except for those engaged in essential services.

Moreover, all private shops will also remain shut in PMC area except cooperative, PSU and private banks, BSE/ NSE, electric supply related companies, telecom service providers, insurance/ mediclaim companies, lawyers, Chartered Accountant (CA) offices, pharmaceutical company offices, and IT/ITES companies ((server and other essential work). Besides, government offices will function with 50% attendance except, and 100% for those working in COVID-19 pandemic response.

Cinema halls, drama theatres and auditoriums, amusement parks/ arcades/ video game parlours, water parks, clubs, swimming pools, gyms, and sports complexes will remain closed.

All restaurants, bars, hotels, food courts will remain closed, except for those which are integral parts of hotels. However, take away and home delivery services will be allowed between 7 am to 6 pm from Monday to Friday. And on weekends only home delivery services shall be allowed.

Places of worship will remain closed; barber shops/ spas / salons and beauty parlors will also remain closed.

Schools and colleges will remain closed. However, this rule is relaxed for Class 10th and 12th students appearing for board exams. Besdies, all private coaching classes will be shut.