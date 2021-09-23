COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai: NMMT to resume buses at full capacity, starts issuing subsidized passes

After one and a half years, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) has started issuing monthly, tri-monthly and annual passes for passengers from September 23. The civic transport wing had stopped issuing fresh passes on March 25, 2020, following the COVID-19 induced lockdown was imposed across the country on March 25.

The decision has brought relief to thousands of commuters who use NMMT buses to reach their offices and work places. According to official from NMMT, the decision will also help the transport undertaking to make revenue from daily operations.

“Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 virus, the Central government had imposed lockdown across the country from March 25, 2020. NMMT comes into the essential service and as per the instructions given by the Central and State governments to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the bus services of the transport undertakings for the essential service personnel was continued to a very small extent. As a result, the pass center of the transport undertaking was closed,” said a senior civic official from NMMT.

However, at present, it has been suggested to start public bus service at full capacity for the general public. “In order to streamline the bus services at full capacity, the pass centers at Vashi and CBD bus stands have been reopened from September 23, 2021. The pass center started operating from 8 am to 4 pm on days other than Sundays and public holidays,” said the official. He added that the pass centers at Turbhe, Vashi and CBD bus stands will provide monthly, quarterly, annual bus passes and concessional fares to senior citizens as well as free travel passes for the disabled persons.

The decision has brought relief to many working professionals as suburban trains are not allowed who are not fully vaccinated.

Vijay Dahiya, a resident of Nerul who works at an IT company in Airoli says that he can now reach easily with NMMT buses. “As local trains are not allowed as I have taken only one dose of COVID vaccine, I have to reply on cab or other transport mode which are costly and time consuming,” said Dahiya.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 09:23 PM IST