COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees more recoveries than new cases for past one month

For the past one month, more people are getting discharged than new cases of COVID reported under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). There were more people cured than the civic body found new positive cases, and this has resulted in the drop in active cases of COVID 19 in the city.
After one and a half months of continuous rise in new cases of COVID, the civic body saw more people were discharged than admitted on April 15 when 1465 patients discharged while 1036 new COVID positive cases were found. After that, the civic body saw a consistently more patients were getting discharged then new cases were reported in the city.
The continuous drop in new cases also resulted in the overall active cases in the city. As of April 16, the number of active cases was 11045 which came down to 2421 on May.
According to the civic body, this has happened due to proper tracing, testing and treating patients. The civic body also praised citizens in following the proper COVID behaviour and helping the civic body in controlling the number of cases. for the last week, the civic body saw less than 300 new cases in the city.
So far, 92601 patients recovered and discharged in the city. At present, a total of 854 patients are at home isolation while the remaining are either in the hospital or COVID care centre.
With the drop in active cases, the availability of ICU beds and oxygen beds has increased. At present, the dashboard of NMMC is indicating that a total of 144 ICU beds while 990 oxygen beds available. Similarly, there are 52 ventilators available by Tuesday evening.
