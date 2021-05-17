Navi Mumbai: NMMC cancels vaccination drive on May 18 due to possibility of storm

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has canceled COVID-19 vaccination program for May 18 due to Cyclone Tauktae. The civic body in a tweet said, "Please note that considering the possibility of storm, there will be no vaccination at any center and drive-in in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation area."

Due to the storm, services on the harbour line, that provides rail connectivity to Navi Mumbai, were also affected after a vinyl banner fell on an overhead wire between Chunabhatti and Guru Tej Bahadur stations around 11.45 am. The banner was removed after about half-an-hour and train services were resumed

High-speed winds uprooted many trees and electricity poles, partially damaged two buildings besides many houses and in Thane and Palghar districts neighbouring Mumbai on Monday as the very severe cyclonic storm Tauktae was barrelling towards Gujarat, officials said. Hoardings fell on the ground at many places. In Kalyan, two persons travelling on a two-wheeler were injured after a huge hoarding fell on them.