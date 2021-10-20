COVID-19 in Mumbai: BMC collects over Rs 76 crore in fines from people not wearing face masks

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) till October 19, 2021 has collected over Rs 76 crore in fines from people for not wearing face masks in public places amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the latest figures, the BMC has collected a fine of Rs 76,71,84,000 from people for not wearing masks, which is inclusive of the fines collected by the Mumbai Police and Railways.

BMC

While the BMC has collected Rs 63,65,96,200 the Mumbai Police has collected Rs 12,55,48,600 in fines from people who were found without face masks in public places. Violators on the three railway lines — Western, Harbour and Central — have coughed up fines worth Rs 50,39,200.

Among the six zones in the city, Zone 4 has seen a large number of violators as the BMC has collected the highest amount of fine of Rs 10,95,70,400 followed by Zone 2 with a fine of Rs 10,23,43,700.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 313 new COVID-19 cases on October 19, Tuesday, taking the total tally to 7,51,491.

511 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Tuesday, taking the recovery count to 7,28,138. Now, there are 4853 active cases in the city.

City recorded 4 deaths due to coronavirus on Tuesday, which pushed its fatality count to 16,188 as per data released by the city's civic body.

On Tuesday, 34,428 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 1,10,21,934 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate on Mumbai has increased to 1280 days, while the weekly growth rate has declined to 0.05 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 46 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 01:48 PM IST