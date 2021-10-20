COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 9.23 crore

In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on October 19 has vaccinated 2,68,354 in 2,654 sessions.

According to data released by the government, Maharashtra has inoculated 9,23,34,874 people.

As per the state government data, 3,42,37,137 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 1,02,39,118 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 12,93,739 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,06,537 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 21,45,372 frontline workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 18,19,301 got their second dose.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 1,638 new coronavirus positive cases and 49 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 65,94,820 and the toll to 1,39,865, while 2,791 patients recovered.

The total number of recoveries in Maharashtra has risen to 64,24,547, leaving the state with 26,805 active cases. Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 97.42 per cent while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent. With 1,32,467 new tests, the number of samples examined so far in Maharashtra went up to 6,12,48,820.

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 12:18 PM IST