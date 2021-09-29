COVID-19 in Mumbai: BMC collects over Rs 70 crore in fines from people not wearing face masks, Rs 66 lakh for spitting in public places

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) till September 28, 2021 it has collected over Rs 70 crore in fines from people for not wearing face masks in public places amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The civc body has also collected over Rs 66 lakh from people for spitting in public places.

According to the latest figures, the BMC has collected a fine of Rs 70,98,61,400 from people for not wearing masks, which is inclusive of the fines collected by the Mumbai Police and Railways.

While the BMC has collected Rs 58,90,20,000 the Mumbai Police has collected Rs 11,58,02,200 in fines from people who were found without face masks in public places. Violators on the three railway lines — Western, Harbour and Central — have coughed up fines worth Rs 50,39,200.

Among the six zones in the city, Zone 4 has seen a large number of violators as the BMC has collected the highest amount of fine of Rs 10,40,11,200 followed by Zone 2 with a fine of Rs 9,96,54,100

Moreover, till September 28, 2021, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has collected a total of Rs 66,48,300 for spitting in public places.

Among the six zones in the city, Zone 1 has seen a large number of offenders as the BMC has collected the highest amount of fine of Rs 40,93,000 followed by Zone 5 with a fine of Rs 9,15,600.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 394 new COVID-19 cases on September 28, Tuesday, taking the total tally to 7,42,011.

477 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Tuesday, taking the recovery count to 7,18,813. Now, there are 4611 active cases in the city.

City recorded 6 deaths due to coronavirus on Tuesday, which pushed its fatality count to 16,097 as per data released by the city's civic body.

On Tuesday, 28,838 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 1,02,76,502 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate on Mumbai has declined to 1200 days, while the weekly growth rate has increased to 0.06 percent.

There are total 0 containment zones in the city and 52 buildings have been sealed as per today's data. Recovery rate of Mumbai district has increased to 97 percent.

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 01:55 PM IST