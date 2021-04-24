COVID-19 in Mumbai: Amid shortage, BMC to set up 16 oxygen production projects in 12 hospitals

Considering the increase in the number of patients due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak, the BMC administration has decided to set up 16 oxygen production projects in a total of 12 hospitals as a permanent measure of oxygen availability.

This will produce oxygen from the atmosphere and supply it to the patients. A total of 43 metric tons of oxygen will be generated per day from all these 16 projects, which will also help in reducing the dependence of the corporation on oxygen supply.

Tenders have already been invited for this. The project will be implemented under the guidance of Mr. Iqbal Singh Chahal, Commissioner, Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation and Mr. P. Velarasu, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects).