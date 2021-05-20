Covid-19 in Maharashtra: 21 of 36 districts in State report a high rate of growth in patients

Mumbai, May 20: The Maharashtra Public Health Department in its presentation to the state cabinet on Wednesday said the rate of growth in patients in 21 of the total 36 districts continue to be high ranging between 0.74% in Hingoli and 2.24% in Ratnagiri against the weekly average rate of 0.69% at the state level. Interestingly, the growth rate in Mumbai is the lowest at 0.23%.

Further, the weekly positivity rate in 19 of the total 36 districts ranges between 16.69% (Ahmednagar) and 32.78% (Satara) against the weekly state average of 16.08%. In Bhandara, it is lowest at 5.97%.

The department has suggested that the administration will have to pay more attention to Satara, (32.78%), Parbhanai (27.69%, Osmanabad (26.64%), Hingoli (25.58%), and Beed (25.52%) to bring down the weekly average positivity rate ahead of a possible third wave of COVID 19 pandemic.

In addition, the administration will have to step up corona containment and management measures in districts with high weekly death rate. They included Nanded (9.17%), Nandurbar (7.74%), Hingoli (5.46%), Bhandara (4.92%), and Chandrapur (4.68%).

The department said there are a total of 4,68,259 isolation beds excluding ICU, isolation beds for COVID 19 patients 3,35,268, isolation beds for suspects 1,32,948, oxygen beds 1,02,943, total ICU beds 31,789, ventilators 12,425, PPE 14,01,137 and N95 22,45,172.