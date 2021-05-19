COVID-19 in Mumbai: List of vaccination centres issued by BMC for May 20

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) released a list of COVID-19 vaccination centres that shall remain open on May 20, the centers shall remain open from 10 am till 3 pm. The civic body in two different tweets shared schedule with list of the vaccination centres.
In first tweet it said, "Centres ONLY for 60+s and specially abled (45+) - ONLY first dose of Covishield - 100 dose per centre. No bookings as Monday walk-ins were affected by Cyclone Tauktae."
In second tweet it said, "Remaining centres administering Covishield. Also, centres administering ONLY SECOND DOSE of Covaxin for 45+s - 100 dose per centre. No bookings as Monday walk-ins were affected by Cyclone Tauktae."
Around 213 centres shall remain open tomorrow for age of 45 plus who are physicall challenged and for those who are above 60 plus. Only first dose of Covishield shall be administered at these centers.
While, those who are pending to take second dose of Covaxin and are above 45 years shall be able to take vaccine at 24 centers.
