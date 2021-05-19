COVID-19 in Mumbai: List of vaccination centres issued by BMC for May 20

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) released a list of COVID-19 vaccination centres that shall remain open on May 20, the centers shall remain open from 10 am till 3 pm. The civic body in two different tweets shared schedule with list of the vaccination centres.

In first tweet it said, "Centres ONLY for 60+s and specially abled (45+) - ONLY first dose of Covishield - 100 dose per centre. No bookings as Monday walk-ins were affected by Cyclone Tauktae."

In second tweet it said, "Remaining centres administering Covishield. Also, centres administering ONLY SECOND DOSE of Covaxin for 45+s - 100 dose per centre. No bookings as Monday walk-ins were affected by Cyclone Tauktae."