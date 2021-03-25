COVID-19 cases skyrocket in Mumbai: 5,504 cases reported, highest since pandemic outbreak

Ever since COVID-19 outbreak, Mumbai on Thursday (March 25) recorded massive surge as 5,504 new cases were reported while 2,281 patients were discharged. The city has witnessed the highest single-day spike in the cases since the pandemic. The number of cases in the city has shown a steady spike in March, following which the overall growth rate of infection in the city has jumped to 0.89 percent. The city recorded 14 deaths today.
Three weeks ago Mumbai's daily Covid-19 count was below 500. Since 17th February, the count crossed the 700-mark. With 5,504 new cases on Thursday, the cumulative case count of the city has jumped 3,80,115. The number of active cases in the city has jumped to 33,961.
The state on Wednesday reported 15,098 patients who recovered and discharged from hospitals taking the overall recovery count to 22,62,593. With this state's recovery rate was recorded at 88.21 per cent.
Meanwhile, after a gap of three months, Maharashtra, reported over 31,000 new Coronavirus cases indicating a sharp rise in the number of cases across the state. The state on Wednesday reported 31,855 fresh Covid-19 cases, higher than March 23 (28,699). With 24,645 new cases today, the caseload in the state rose to 25,64,881 while 95 fatalities were reported.
The sudden spike in fresh infections in Maharashtra is being primarily attributed to two factors: the reopening, including that of the Mumbai local trains, and the mutant strain found in districts like Akola, Satara, Amravati etc. While a weekend lockdown has been imposed in Amravati and Akola, Yavatmal is under a 10-day lockdown, which started last Thursday.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has ruled out any plans to impose lockdown in Mumbai, though the city has been brought under strong surv
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)