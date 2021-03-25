COVID-19 in Mumbai: BMC completes 10 lakh vaccinations; resolved to increase jabs to 1 lakh per day, says Iqbal Chahal

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday completed 10 lakh COVID-19 vaccinations, informed BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal. "We have completed 10 lakh vaccinations today and we have resolved to increase the vaccination to 1 lakh per day in Mumbai in the coming days," said Chahal, adding that vaccination is the ultimate remedy for ending the coronavirus pandemic.

The BMC chief, however, added that it is the duty of the citizens to show "absolute" COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and help the civic body in controlling the present pandemic situation.

Chahal further said the BMC is in "full control of the situation" and "confident of controlling the pandemic", adding that there is no need to worry. "Considering the adequate health infrastructure and extremely low mortality rate (total of 200 deaths between February 10 and March 24, which is average 4.6 deaths per day and a mortality rate of 0.3% of the total positive cases in this period i.e, 56,220), there is abolutely no cause for panic or worry in the city of Mumbai and MCGM is in full control of the situation and confident of controlling the pandemic in due course of time," said Chahal.