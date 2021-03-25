Maharashtra becomes first state to administer over 5 million COVID-19 doses, tops in vaccination drive

The state has also administered the second dose of vaccine to 6,72,128 people, thereby reaching the cumulative vaccination figure of 50,14,774. Interestingly, Maharashtra is the only state to have covered half a crore of the population in terms of vaccination.

Maharashtra surpassed Rajasthan in the vaccination drive on March 24. Rajasthan now ranks second as it has vaccinated 43,27,874 people.

Maharashtra reported as many as 31,855 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, its highest single-day spike since the outbreak of the pandemic. This took the state's overall caseload to 25,64,881.

With 95 new deaths, the fatality count rose to 53,684. While 15,098 patients were discharged during the day, the recovery count reached 22,62,593. The number of active COVID- 19 cases now is 2,47,299.