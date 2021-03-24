COVID-19: 2 mutant strains of virus behind massive surge in cases in Maharashtra, says Centre

Two mutant strains of coronavirus -- E484Q and L452R -- are behind the sudden spike in the number of daily cases across Maharashtra, according to the Central Government. Last month, the two strains were discovered in Yavatmal and Amravati.

When the two mutations come together in the same virus, they may prove to be more infectious and less susceptible to treatment by vaccines. In medical jargon, such mutations can escape neutralising antibodies in the host, reinfect and cause increased infectivity.

The state’s Covid-19 taskforce too has cited the same reason for the surge, saying these variants are more transmissible but cause fewer fatalities.

However, according to health officials, the spread of mutants is only one of the factors for the spike in cases; another reason for the surge could be attributed to the pool of susceptible population in any particular area, that is not adhering to Covid-19 appropriate norms.

The Union health ministry has published a detailed report on the genome sequencing work that the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on genomics did in the past few months.

It says that 771 variants of concerns (VOCs) had been detected in a total of 10,787 positive samples shared by states and UTs. These included the UK variant, the South African variant and the Brazil variant.

According to a statement issued by the Union Health Ministry, genome sequencing and analysis have been carried out on samples from international arrivals, contacts of those positive for VOC and community samples from most of the states at the INSACOG partner laboratories, which are 10 in number.

According to the ministry, the top 10 districts with high active Covid-19 cases include nine from Maharashtra and one from Karnataka. They are Pune, Nagpur, Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Aurangabad, Nanded, Jalgaon, Akola and Bengaluru Urban.

“The analysis of samples from Maharashtra has revealed that compared to December 2020, there has been an increase in the fraction of samples with the E484Q and L452R mutations. These mutations have been found in about 15-20% of samples and do not match any previously catalogued VOCs. These have been categorized as ‘variant of concerns’(VOCs) but require the same epidemiological and public health response of ‘increased testing, comprehensive tracking of close contacts, prompt isolation of positive cases & contacts as well as treatment as per National Treatment Protocol,'' it added.