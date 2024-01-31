COVID-19 Body Bag Scam: Ex-Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar Quizzed For 7 Hours By ED

Kishori Pednekar | Twitter

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) grilled Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former mayor Kishori Pednekar for seven hours on Tuesday. She was called for questioning in a money laundering case related to the alleged scam concerning the purchase of body bags by the BMC during the Covid. This was her second appearance before the central agency in the case.

Speaking to media persons, while leaving the ED office, Pednekar said, “I feel victimised in the ongoing political scenario.” She continued that the ED officials didn't enquire much about the case, instead they focused on Kish Corporate Service India Ltd. After Pednekar resigned from the said firm in April 2013, her son, Sai Prasad Pednekar, was appointed as an additional director.

The allegations

It has been alleged that the company was registered with fake documents and the registered office address was two rooms in a building constructed under the Slum Rehabilitation Authority scheme at the Gomata Janta society in Worli. Later, they sealed the office following a complaint.

Pednekar further said that just an hour of questioning focused on the company, while the remaining time was spent by the ED officials collecting related documents, including bank transaction details and typing statements. “They had requested documents and we have asked for time to submit them,” she added.

EPFO launches complaint against firm directors

In 2023, a case was registered against the directors of the said firm following a complaint lodged by the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). It alleged a delay in depositing the PF of 137 contractual BEST employees, valued at around ₹4.47 lakh. According to the complaint, PF deductions were made from the employees' salaries, but the amounts were never added to their PF accounts. As a consequence of these findings, show cause notices were issued to the company. Subsequently, the outstanding amount along with fines were deposited.

In November 2023 when Pednekar appeared before the ED, she had vehemently denied any involvement in the scam. Back then, she was questioned for her alleged role in instructing some BMC officials to award the contract to the accused company, M/s Vedanta Innotech Pvt Ltd. She is also accused of inflating the cost of body bags.