Mumbai News: ED Summons Ex-Mayor Kishori Pednekar Again In Covid Body Bag Scam

Former mayor and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Kishori Pednekar | FPJ

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 25 in connection with the ongoing investigation into an alleged scam in the purchase of body bags by the BMC during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Notably, this is the second time Pednekar has been summoned by the probe agency for questioning. She previously appeared before the ED in November last year.

The fresh summons prompted by new evidence and statements recorded by the ED in the case.

When Pednekar faced the ED officials in November, she vehemently denied any involvement in the 'influenced contract' of the body bag. She was questioned for her alleged role in instructing BMC officials to award the contract to the accused company, M/s Vedanta Innotech Pvt Ltd, and suspicious involvement in alleged inflating the cost of body bags in BMC's procurement.

Pednekar denies any wrongdoing

However, Pednekar adamantly denied making any calls to BMC officials or exerting influence or pressure on any official to award the contract to the accused company. She stated that everything she did was in accordance with legal procedures and met the necessary conditions.

The ED sources revealed that after Pednekar's statement, several facts came to light during the statements of other witnesses and alleged officials. Additionally, numerous pieces of evidence were discovered, leading to her being called in for further questioning.

The ED also interrogated P Velrasu, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects), in connection with the case. He was questioned by the ED concerning his alleged role in the selection of the contractor for awarding the contract to purchase body bags at inflated rates for individuals who succumbed to Covid-19.