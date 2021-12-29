COVID-19: BMC targets 100 percent vaccination in Mumbai by January 26

With the threat of the Omicron variant, and the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic looming large, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set a target of completing a 100 per cent vaccination mark across the maximum city by January 26.

According to BMC officials, there are a total of about 92,36,500 eligible citizens to be vaccinated the civic body has stated(both doses). This estimation was based on the 2011 census.

The BMC is focusing on vaccinations because of the rapidly increasing risk of infection with the new type of coronavirus variant - Omicron, worldwide.

As per the official data released by the BMC on Monday, December 28 total of 99.14 lakh people received their first dose of vaccine in Mumbai. As per the last census carried out in 2011, there are around 92.37 lakh adults in the city.

Civic officials have cited factors such as old data, citizens from MMR who chose to get vaccinated in Mumbai, and health line/front line workers from neighbouring cities, which led to the tally being incorrect. Hence, it still may be time before Mumbai hits the 100 per cent vaccination mark. However, the Mumbai civic body has set a target of completing the second dose of vaccination of the remaining 14 lakh citizens by January 26.

Based on the census data and the number of eligible citizens, the government has set a target for all local bodies to be vaccinated in their respective areas. Accordingly, in the area under BMC, about 92.37 lakh eligible citizens are to be vaccinated (both doses). BMC had completed the target of giving the first dose to 100 per cent eligible citizens on November 13, 2021.

"Vaccinations in Mumbai also include citizens from outside Mumbai and MMR. Therefore, even after meeting the target of 93 lakhs for the first dose, the number of people taking the first dose is still significant. As a result, more than 100 per cent of the first dose has been vaccinated under BMC's jurisdiction," said a BMC official. However, this goal has not yet been achieved for the second dose. As per data shared by the BMC as of December 27 total of 99,14,438 citizens have got completely vaccinated (second dose).

Whereas, the civic body will soon reach another milestone in the vaccination campaign by reaching the target of one crore first dose in. a day or two.

Number of eligible citizens to be vaccinated under BMC's jurisdiction: 92,36,500



Number of people vaccinated every day in Mumbai: 45,000



Those fully vaccinated : 1,77,91, 245



First dose : 99,14, 438



Second dose : 99,14,438

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 07:00 AM IST