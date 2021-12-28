FPJ-Ed: Will schools, colleges be shut again amid Omicron threat? Here's what Minister Aaditya Thackeray said

The Maharashtra government will take a call after 15 days, on whether or not to allow schools to remain open in the state, Minister Aaditya Thackeray said while speaking to the media on the sidelines of the Mumbai University convocation, yesterday.

According to a report from the Times of India, Thackeray said the decision will be taken after considering the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Mumbai University convocation took place at Cowasjee Jehangir Convocation Hall in Fort. 2,12,579 students were awarded their graduation degrees.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Monday reported 11 fresh cases of Omicron. These included a 1.5- year-old girl who arrived from the UK, and who is currently admitted to SevenHills Hospital. Overall, 26 fresh cases of Omicron were reported in the state yesterday.

Out of the 11 new cases in Mumbai, two had taken booster shots. Of the 167 Omicron-positive cases in the state, 72 people have been discharged. “All patients are asymptomatic cases in Mumbai except two people who have mild symptoms and are admitted to hospital as a precautionary measure. One patient had taken a booster dose of Chinese Sinopharm BIBP Covid-19 vaccine,” said Dr Mangala Gomare, the executive health officer.

Out of 85 Omicron cases in Mumbai, 44 patients have been discharged. Mumbai recorded 809 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths on Monday. Meanwhile, five Omicron cases were detected by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday. Of the five cases, four people are from Kharghar and one is a resident of Panvel. Among these five is a 14-year-old girl whose father has a travel history to the US and an African country.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 02:46 PM IST