FPJ-Ed: 2 more arrested for leaking question paper of Maharashtra health dept's recruitment exam

Pune city police have arrested two more persons in connection with the leak of Maharashtra Health Department's recruitment exam, said police on Tuesday.

The two arrests were been made on Monday, taking the total number of arrested individuals to 26.

Speaking to ANI, Amitabh Gupta, Pune Commissioner of Police, said, "Till now, we have registered four offences and arrested 26 people. Last night, we arrested two more persons in connection with an exam which was scheduled on December 24.

Over Rs 5 crore seized in this case till now." According to Gupta, the examination was conducted on December 24 and in this exam two people were involved in leaking the question paper.

"The paper setter and the software company which was given the work to conduct online exams have leaked the question paper on its level." He further said, "The modus operandi is students were called to the classrooms and asked mug up the answer and OMR speculation has also happened.

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 02:16 PM IST