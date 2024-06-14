Corporates Shine Bright For Diversity Equity And Inclusion At Bombay Chamer of Commerce DEI Award | FPJ

The Bombay Chamber of Commerce celebrated the organisations through its DEI awards that have innovatively made diversity, equality and inclusivity a part of their corporate DNA. The award saw 129 nominations from companies across six categories including gender equality, LGBTQIA+, disability confidence and others.

The winners of the second Bombay Chamber DEI Awards were announced on Wednesday, for the companies which fostered creativity, innovation and new perspectives through diversity, equity, and inclusion. The awards saw nominations from companies across six categories including Champion Award, Award for Gender Equality Champion, LGBTQIA+ Inclusion Award, Disability Confidence and Inclusion Award, DEI Award for Best Program, and a Special Award for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The DEI champion award was handed over to InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (Indigo), while Godrej Properties Ltd, Shell India Markets Pvt Ltd, Capgemini Technology Services India Ltd stood as runners up. Capgemini Technology Services India Ltd was felicitated with the Gender Equality Champion Award while Federal Bank and Khaitan & Co. were felicitated as runner up.

Godrej Properties Ltd won the LGBTQIA+ inclusion award, followed by Deutsche Bank Group, Shell India Markets Private Limited and Khaitan & Co. The Disability Confidence and Inclusion Award was conferred upon LTIMindtree Limited followed by Shell India Markets Pvt Ltd and Capgemini Technology Services India Ltd. Standard Chartered Bank India won the Best DEI Program Award along with Tata Communications Ltd and TVS Motor Company. Shashi Natural and Organics Pvt Ltd won the special award for MSMEs.

This year, the Chamber received a total of 129 nominations, a significant increase from the 81 nominations last year. The event also featured a fireside chat on ‘DEI as a Strategic Business Lever’ with Nisaba Godrej, Executive Chairperson of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., and Meenakshi Priyam, Chairperson of the Diversity & Inclusion Committee at the Bombay Chamber.

Godrej said, “Leadership is a privilege where you should not just deliver numbers and service customers, but you need to serve your organisation as well. Fulfilment and meaning come from serving others.” She highlighted the importance of representation and shared stories illustrating this need, advocating for capable, passionate, and empathetic leadership.

The second fireside chat on ‘Jury Reflection - Evolving DEI Journey in Corporate India’ featured Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director & CEO of The Indian Hotels Company Ltd. Chhatwal spoke about the jury’s decision-making process and the challenges faced by 24/7 businesses such as hotels in ensuring a diverse workforce.

At a panel discussion about ‘DEI in Corporate India: The Roadmap’, Neera Saggi, the first woman President (2013-14) of the Bombay Chamber, Parimala Bhat, founder and chairperson of Snehankit Helpline and Parmesh Shahani, head of the Godrej DEI Lab, discussed about the challenges faced by marginalised communities, progress of DEI in boardrooms, and the potential of artificial intelligence in aiding marginalised groups.