Coronavirus update: Maha Cyber inks 196 cases of fake news, hate speech cases

Mumbai: Maharashtra Cyber has, so far, registered 196 cases regarding fake news, rumours and hate speech during the lockdown. According to Balsing Rajput, SP, Maharashtra Cyber, there are 93 cases involving WhatsApp, 61 cases involving Facebook, three cases involving TikTok and two involving Twitter.
Maharashtra Cyber has swung into action after repeated advisories issued by the centre and also by Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to avoid sending hate messages, fake news and spreading rumours on social media. Rajput informed that of the 196 cases, 188 are cognisable cases and eight are non-cognisable.
In all, 37 accused have been arrested and 114 identified. ‘’There is a rising trend in hate speech cases in the last seven days. Of the total registered cases, 104 cases are about hate speech over social media. The other category is rumours and fake news about CoVID-19 with 68 cases.
There are 27 cases for dissemination of misinformation,’’ said Rajput. He added that take down notices are issued to all concerned platforms of social media and, so far, 32 posts were removed.
Rajpur said that Maharashtra Cyber with a team of 25 personnel have been keeping an eye on social media posts. “Don’t forward fake news and rumours. Break the chain. Don’t act on fake news or rumours. First verify them from official sources,’’ he added.
