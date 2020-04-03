Mumbai

Coronavirus update: BMC identifies containment zones in Mumbai, check out full list

By FPJ Web Desk

With coronavirus cases in Mumbai on the rise, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set up 212 containment zones in the city.

On Wednesday, the BMC in a release said that the administration is using CCTV camera network in the city for surveillance of movement in these areas. "For the first time, computerized automatic video analytics system is being used for effective surveillance of the containment zones and it will allow timely action against violators," said the BMC release.

If one or more persons are found roaming in the containment zone or going in or out violating lockdown, the system will immediately alert the local police station through SMS.

One can also check what areas in Mumbai have been marked as containment zones through the map here.

Here is the complete list containment zones in Mumbai:

In Ward A:

Ballard Pier, Shahid Bhagat Singh Road, Perigreen house

B Ward:

1) Kashmiri Manzil,J B Shah Marg, Dongri Mum 03.

2)71, Lucky Mension, Mohd Ali Road, Mum 03.

C Ward:

1) Babasaheb jayakar marg Roghe Mansion apt Thakurdwar Mumbai 02

2) Daulat mansion BJ marg thakurdwar

Ward D

Malabar Hill: Ridge Road, Bay View, Hill View, Poornima, Sumangal , Elcide Building.

Walkeshwar Road: Goenka House (A and B wing), Sankalp, Sanidhya, Shrikrishna Mahal, Arisha Mahal, Sathlug Terrace, Queen Boulevard

Peddar Road: New Gardenia, Nilkamal , Devashish , Padam Building, Bhagwat Niwas, Vimala Mahal , Jindal Bungalow, Suryakiran.

Lokhand bazar, Kamathipura.

Tardeo: Heera Panna (B wing), Seagle (A and B wing, Cadbury House, National Garage, Vasundara Bhavan, Orbit HT (A, B A and C wings), Shaanka Sheth Mansion, D ward Muncipal building, Bhaji Falli, Matru Mandir. Jaslok Hospital, Diya Mansion, Aditya Birla Bungalow, Mitra Kunj building, Makabi Minar, Sukh Shanti

Orchid enclave (A and B wing), Mustan Apartments (A and B wing), Balwas Hotel

Heera Panna (B wing), Seagle (A and B wing, Cadbury House, National Garage, Vasundara Bhavan

Opera House Hostel, Fateh Manzil, Puroshottam Niwas, Bhat Wadi Building Neapen Sea Road, Shimla House, Mehrina, Malabar Apartments

Hanumant Bhuvan, Sagar Kunj, Brighten, Geetanjali, Dariya Mahal

A K Marg, Najma Building, Garden View, Karim Building, Nirmal Nivas

Hermes House, Vijay Sales, Uman Chamber, Laddabhai Mansion

Angel Building, Berivilla, Dhan House, Dobh Villa

Ward E

1) Siddhivinayak,vastu Pringle Marg chinchpokli.

2)BMC building A/B Stable street.

3) Shivshakti C/73 VP Marg chinchpokli.

4) Kushnumma apartment.

5) YMC Rd, SK Haffizzudin Marg,morlane, at Joseph school

6) Khushanuma Apt

7) Rehamat A masjid stable strret

8) Mominpura bit chawal

9) BMC Bldg A 10) BMC bldg B

11) Suhag palace 12) belasis Road

13) Punarjivan bldg 14) lokhand bazar

15) Jagjivanram hospital staff quarter

16) Memni bldg 17) sarabatwala bldg

18) Maskawala mansion

19) Baitul amn mansion

Ward F/S

Narayan Ashram, Ganesh Galli

Ward G/N

Dr Baliga Nagar, Jasmine Mill Road, Matunga Labour Camp, Dharavi

Ward K/E

Shiv Shakti Apt. CHS, Shraddhanand Rd Vileparle (East)

Padmavati CHS, Azad Road, Vileparle (East)

Guru Arjun Dev CHS, Andheri (East),

Ward K /W

New Heritage CHS, Khatiaj Hightech Tower, Kanwal Building, Mateshwari Chawl

Ward P/S

Kailas Ram Krupa Building, Upper Govind Nagar, Malad (East)

Deep Sadan Society, SV Road

Anmol Towers

Ward P/N

Hanuman Nagar, Kurar, Quiescent Heights, Mindspace, Raheja Township, Interface Society, Farm Manor Society, Labour Colony, Holy Prophet School, Suresh Building , NCC Plot No. 38, Malvani

Ward R/S

Kalpatru Garden CHSL, Ronak Arcade, Videocon Tower, Tirumala Krupa, Highland Complex, Acme Oasis, Sunshine Society, 5 buildings of Sapphire Heights Complex, Subhash Building

Ward R/N

Valmiki Chawl, Padwal Chawl

Ward L

Mushtaq Compound, Regal House Building, Dular Pachu Chawl, Pranam Housing Society, Gulsan Manzil

Ward N

A Wing - Parasnath Building, Sudha Park, Ghatkopar (East)

