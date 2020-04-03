Coronavirus update: BMC identifies containment zones in Mumbai, check out full list

With coronavirus cases in Mumbai on the rise, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set up 212 containment zones in the city.
On Wednesday, the BMC in a release said that the administration is using CCTV camera network in the city for surveillance of movement in these areas. "For the first time, computerized automatic video analytics system is being used for effective surveillance of the containment zones and it will allow timely action against violators," said the BMC release.
If one or more persons are found roaming in the containment zone or going in or out violating lockdown, the system will immediately alert the local police station through SMS.
One can also check what areas in Mumbai have been marked as containment zones through the map here.
Here is the complete list containment zones in Mumbai:
In Ward A:
Ballard Pier, Shahid Bhagat Singh Road, Perigreen house
B Ward:
1) Kashmiri Manzil,J B Shah Marg, Dongri Mum 03.
2)71, Lucky Mension, Mohd Ali Road, Mum 03.
C Ward:
1) Babasaheb jayakar marg Roghe Mansion apt Thakurdwar Mumbai 02
2) Daulat mansion BJ marg thakurdwar
Ward D
Malabar Hill: Ridge Road, Bay View, Hill View, Poornima, Sumangal , Elcide Building.
Walkeshwar Road: Goenka House (A and B wing), Sankalp, Sanidhya, Shrikrishna Mahal, Arisha Mahal, Sathlug Terrace, Queen Boulevard
Peddar Road: New Gardenia, Nilkamal , Devashish , Padam Building, Bhagwat Niwas, Vimala Mahal , Jindal Bungalow, Suryakiran.
Lokhand bazar, Kamathipura.
Tardeo: Heera Panna (B wing), Seagle (A and B wing, Cadbury House, National Garage, Vasundara Bhavan, Orbit HT (A, B A and C wings), Shaanka Sheth Mansion, D ward Muncipal building, Bhaji Falli, Matru Mandir. Jaslok Hospital, Diya Mansion, Aditya Birla Bungalow, Mitra Kunj building, Makabi Minar, Sukh Shanti
Orchid enclave (A and B wing), Mustan Apartments (A and B wing), Balwas Hotel
Heera Panna (B wing), Seagle (A and B wing, Cadbury House, National Garage, Vasundara Bhavan
Opera House Hostel, Fateh Manzil, Puroshottam Niwas, Bhat Wadi Building Neapen Sea Road, Shimla House, Mehrina, Malabar Apartments
Hanumant Bhuvan, Sagar Kunj, Brighten, Geetanjali, Dariya Mahal
A K Marg, Najma Building, Garden View, Karim Building, Nirmal Nivas
Hermes House, Vijay Sales, Uman Chamber, Laddabhai Mansion
Angel Building, Berivilla, Dhan House, Dobh Villa
Ward E
1) Siddhivinayak,vastu Pringle Marg chinchpokli.
2)BMC building A/B Stable street.
3) Shivshakti C/73 VP Marg chinchpokli.
4) Kushnumma apartment.
5) YMC Rd, SK Haffizzudin Marg,morlane, at Joseph school
6) Khushanuma Apt
7) Rehamat A masjid stable strret
8) Mominpura bit chawal
9) BMC Bldg A 10) BMC bldg B
11) Suhag palace 12) belasis Road
13) Punarjivan bldg 14) lokhand bazar
15) Jagjivanram hospital staff quarter
16) Memni bldg 17) sarabatwala bldg
18) Maskawala mansion
19) Baitul amn mansion
Ward F/S
Narayan Ashram, Ganesh Galli
Ward G/N
Dr Baliga Nagar, Jasmine Mill Road, Matunga Labour Camp, Dharavi
Ward K/E
Shiv Shakti Apt. CHS, Shraddhanand Rd Vileparle (East)
Padmavati CHS, Azad Road, Vileparle (East)
Guru Arjun Dev CHS, Andheri (East),
Ward K /W
New Heritage CHS, Khatiaj Hightech Tower, Kanwal Building, Mateshwari Chawl
Ward P/S
Kailas Ram Krupa Building, Upper Govind Nagar, Malad (East)
Deep Sadan Society, SV Road
Anmol Towers
Ward P/N
Hanuman Nagar, Kurar, Quiescent Heights, Mindspace, Raheja Township, Interface Society, Farm Manor Society, Labour Colony, Holy Prophet School, Suresh Building , NCC Plot No. 38, Malvani
Ward R/S
Kalpatru Garden CHSL, Ronak Arcade, Videocon Tower, Tirumala Krupa, Highland Complex, Acme Oasis, Sunshine Society, 5 buildings of Sapphire Heights Complex, Subhash Building
Ward R/N
Valmiki Chawl, Padwal Chawl
Ward L
Mushtaq Compound, Regal House Building, Dular Pachu Chawl, Pranam Housing Society, Gulsan Manzil
Ward N
A Wing - Parasnath Building, Sudha Park, Ghatkopar (East)
