Coronavirus update: BMC identifies containment zones in Mumbai, check out full list

With coronavirus cases in Mumbai on the rise, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set up 212 containment zones in the city.

On Wednesday, the BMC in a release said that the administration is using CCTV camera network in the city for surveillance of movement in these areas. "For the first time, computerized automatic video analytics system is being used for effective surveillance of the containment zones and it will allow timely action against violators," said the BMC release.

If one or more persons are found roaming in the containment zone or going in or out violating lockdown, the system will immediately alert the local police station through SMS.