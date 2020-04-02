Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC lists 117 people to be quarantined in Worli Koliwada

Mumbai: The BMC has made a list of around 117 people from the Worli Koliwada area who will be quarantined at Poddar Hospital in Worli. This comes after 12 coronavirus cases were reported from this area, with the affected currently under treatment at Kasturba Hospital. Nearly 36 high-risk contacts were traced, and their samples sent for analysis.

“We have arranged for a bus to take these people to Poddar hospital. They will be quarantined for 14 days as they were close contacts of the affected and their samples have been sent to Kasturba for testing,” said Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar. Civic officials said patients who have tested positive had unknowingly come in contact with infected persons.

A team of doctors has surveyed around 40 homes in that building as well as the neighbouring ones. Around 180 residents were screened for symptoms,” he said. “We have told all residents of the chawl to report to the BMC if they feel unwell. Our staff has visited every house.

We will check on the daily, for the next 14 days, to see if they develop symptoms,” said Sharad Ughade, assistant municipal commissioner, G-South ward.