Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC assistant commissioner can now issue permissions

Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has delegated powers to the assistant commissioners for issuing permissions for the transportation and supply essential goods and services during the nationwide lockdown. This necessitated as the public transport including local train services is completely shut down.

BMC Commissioner Pravin Pardeshi in his order said, ‘’I hereby direct assistant commissioner to authorize representatives of concerned agencies like supply of groceries, food and milk to deliver their duties by using private transport also the services for manufacturing various essential machines/products which are necessary to combat the spread of Covid-19 and ensure smooth functioning of daily life of the citizens.’’

Pardeshi has asked assistant commissioners of wards to issue such permissions at their level as per merits of the case.

However, the permission will be given with a rider that anyone rendering the essential services will have to show his/her personal identification card or oral declaration to use all modes of transport services.