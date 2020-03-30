Help the homeless: BMC sets up 1800-22-1292 to help people stranded including labourers and migrants amid lockdown

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) on Monday set up a toll-free helpline number for the homeless and stranded labourers during the 21-day lockdown period which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last Tuesday due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed 36,226 lives and infected 752,733 people globally.

The BMC helpline number is 1800-22-1292 and would be active between 9am to 9 pm every day in this lockdown period and the homeless, stranded labourers can seek for food packets, grocery packets and temporary shelter.

After calling on the helpline number, a person at the call centre will note down the requirements, contact number and address of the person, and then contact respective ward and arrange for the resources, said BMC.

Also, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday released a list of places which will serve meals only at Rs 5, for the next three months, under the Shiv Bhojan scheme. The Shiv Bhojan scheme, which provides meal at Rs 10, will now be served at Rs 5 only. There are a total of 201 places all over the state of Maharashtra.