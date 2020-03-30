Coronavirus in Mumbai: Steep Rs 4500 charge means only 1% opt for COVID-19 testing, says BMC

Mumbai: A mere one per cent of the 1,800 people under home quarantine in the city have opted to be tested for coronavirus, according to the BMC health department.

This comes after five private laboratories in the city have been approved by the ICMR to conduct tests for CoVID-19. The BMC contacted all the 1,800 home-quarantined people to enquire if they wanted to be tested. Only 18 did so.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, health, said since private labs have begun testing, it has reduced the workload of the Kasturba and KEM laboratories. Authorities have also been asking citizens if they want to be tested by government or private labs.

“We have made a list of 1,800 travelers who have been home quarantined, of which only 18 people have called and sought home testing. At private labs,they will have to pay Rs 4,500 per test,” he said.

“Even though private labs take swab samples and provide results, the samples have to be sent to government labs for reconfirmation,” he added.

In the early days of the outbreak in Mumbai, there was only one state laboratory- the National Institute of Virology at Pune. But as the number of cases in the city grew, BMC tied up with private laboratories such asThyrocare, Suburban Diagnostics, SRL Diagnostics, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd and Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. The BMC has also tied up with Hinduja, Lilavati Charitable Hospital and Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital but they are yet to become functional.