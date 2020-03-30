Sour grapes: Corona outbreak squishes exporters' hopes

Mumbai: The 21-day lockdown is proving to be a case of sour grapes for the state's grape industry. In Maharashtra, the top producer in the country, cultivators have almost 40,000 tonnes of grapes sitting in their warehouses and fields, amounting to more than 30 per cent of exports which they are unable to move, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The lockdown means there is a dearth of labourers and freight services, leaving manufacturers unable to ship out their products. "There is no means of transport. Not just that, the grapes are lying in the warehouses without any means of preserving them because there is no one to take care of this task," said Samir Kotak, owner of Freshgrapes India.

Already there was a dip in the business and then the pandemic came along to make matters worse. Exports have fallen, as compared to the last financial year. In 2018-2019, Maharashtra exported 90,000 tonnes of grapes, whereas this FY, the state has only been able to export only 75,000 tonnes.