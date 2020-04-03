Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC changes its strategy as slums are now new virus hotspots

Mumbai: The initial belief of the civic administration that only those with foreign travel history and belonging from affluent families are affected is proving false and increasingly the deadly coronavirus is eerily making its way into Mumbai's dense slum settlements and chawls.

Social distancing, self-isolation, hygienic toilets and even handwashing for many are impossible luxuries that the slum dwellers can afford.

The “two-metre distance rule” is almost impossible to hold in dense slum settlements where five to seven people live in a 10×10 room. Majority of slum dwellers even today use a common community toilet available in their locality.

Till two weeks back the BMC did not have any concrete plan to keep a check on the effect of the outbreak in slum areas. Until March 20, when a 68-yearold domestic help tested positive for coronavirus sparking panic across the city. Following these three people of her family were tested too and the entire slum she lived in was sprayed with disinfectant.

Another blow the civic body came when another woman, a 65-year-old woman from a Prabhadevi chawl tested positive. The woman who succumbed to the virus, ran a food mess in Prabhadevi and served lunch to many working in business centres and corporate houses in Prabhadevi, Elphinstone etc.