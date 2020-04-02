Photo

Updated on

In Pics: Mumbai under coronavirus lockdown -- here's how the city looked on Thursday

By FPJ Web Desk

From Mumbai Police checking different vehicles across city amid coronavirus lockdown to people celebrating Ram Navmi festival at home, here is how Mumbai looked on Thursday.

Mumbai police checks all the vehicles across the city during the lock down on Thursday.
Mumbai police checks all the vehicles across the city during the lock down on Thursday.
Salman Ansari

The Covid-19 death toll in Maharashtra shot up from 16 to 20 even as the number of positive cases rose by 88 - from 335 to 423 - on Thursday, officials said here.

Among the new cases registered are 54 from Mumbai, 11 from Pune, nine each in Thane and Ahmednagar, two in Aurangabad, and one each in Satara, Osmanabad and Buldhana, with the positive cases crossing the 400 mark in less than 24 hours from 335 on Wednesday.

The latest fatalities were all men - two aged 58 years, one 61 years and the last aged 63. One of them had other health complications like leukaemia and the other suffered from hypertension.

So far, 42 persons have fully recovered in the state and have been discharged from hospitals.

In another cause for concern, Health Minister Rajesh Tope announced that 1,400 persons who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi last month have been identified and process is on to track and quarantine them.

So far, around the test results of 46 persons who returned from the event have proved negative and the reports of the remaining 3 are awaited.

From Mumbai Police checking different vehicles across city amid coronavirus lockdown to people celebrating Ram Navmi festival at home, here is how Mumbai looked on Thursday:

Mumbai police checks all the vehicles across the city during the lock down on Thursday.
Mumbai police checks all the vehicles across the city during the lock down on Thursday.
Salman Ansari
Mumbai police checks all the vehicles across the city during the lock down on Thursday.
Mumbai police checks all the vehicles across the city during the lock down on Thursday.
Salman Ansari
Mumbai police checks all the vehicles across the city during the lock down on Thursday.
Mumbai police checks all the vehicles across the city during the lock down on Thursday.
Salman Ansari
Mumbai police checks all the vehicles across the city during the lock down on Thursday.
Mumbai police checks all the vehicles across the city during the lock down on Thursday.
Salman Ansari
A man sanitizing Pali Hill area in Bandra, organized by MP Poonam Mahajan.
A man sanitizing Pali Hill area in Bandra, organized by MP Poonam Mahajan.
BL Soni
BMC women worker’s moving to cleaning around outside CSMT during the nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.
BMC women worker’s moving to cleaning around outside CSMT during the nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.
Bhushan Koyande
A BMC worker spraying disinfectant area in front of canon pavbhaji center, at CSMT in Mumbai.
A BMC worker spraying disinfectant area in front of canon pavbhaji center, at CSMT in Mumbai.
Bhushan Koyande
Mumbai Police in Solitaire Hotel, Andheri.
Mumbai Police in Solitaire Hotel, Andheri.
BL Soni
People seating outside home in Lockdown at Reclamation Slum, Bandra.
People seating outside home in Lockdown at Reclamation Slum, Bandra.
BL Soni
Residents of Chinwala building in Dongri celebrate Ram Navmi in Mumbai on Thursday
Residents of Chinwala building in Dongri celebrate Ram Navmi in Mumbai on Thursday
Bhushan Koyande
Ramnavmi celebrations at Wadala Ram mandir.
Ramnavmi celebrations at Wadala Ram mandir.
BL Soni
Ramnavmi celebrations at Wadala Ram mandir.
Ramnavmi celebrations at Wadala Ram mandir.
BL Soni
Ramnavmi celebrations at Wadala Ram mandir.
Ramnavmi celebrations at Wadala Ram mandir.
BL Soni

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in