In Pics: Mumbai under coronavirus lockdown -- here's how the city looked on Thursday

The Covid-19 death toll in Maharashtra shot up from 16 to 20 even as the number of positive cases rose by 88 - from 335 to 423 - on Thursday, officials said here.

Among the new cases registered are 54 from Mumbai, 11 from Pune, nine each in Thane and Ahmednagar, two in Aurangabad, and one each in Satara, Osmanabad and Buldhana, with the positive cases crossing the 400 mark in less than 24 hours from 335 on Wednesday.

The latest fatalities were all men - two aged 58 years, one 61 years and the last aged 63. One of them had other health complications like leukaemia and the other suffered from hypertension.

So far, 42 persons have fully recovered in the state and have been discharged from hospitals.

In another cause for concern, Health Minister Rajesh Tope announced that 1,400 persons who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi last month have been identified and process is on to track and quarantine them.

So far, around the test results of 46 persons who returned from the event have proved negative and the reports of the remaining 3 are awaited.

