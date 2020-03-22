Coronavirus Update: All temples in Bihar closed

Patna: Following Covid-19 threats, Bihar state religious trusts board on Saturday ordered immediate closure of all temples in the state. Only three priests would be allowed to stay in the temples for religious rituals, according to the instructions issued by the board.

The historic Mahabir Mandir near Patna Junction which attracts thousands of devotees every day remained shut for the devotees on Saturday following the government order. The government told the management committee the decision was taken in view of the apprehension of spread of Cornoavirus.

Mahabir Mandir trustee Kishore Kunal said the devotees can have ‘darshan through the internet and the prasad would be delivered to their door steps.

CM Nitish Kumar on Saturday held a video conference with all district magistrates and SPs on preparations for the proposed Janata Curfew from Sunday morning. He directed them to ensure arrangements in isolation wards in all district hospitals and closure of the business activities.

District Magistrate of Patna K Ravi, on Saturday ordered closure of all restaurants with immediate effect. All eateries and road side stalls have been removed by the administration.