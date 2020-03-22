Mumbai: You’ll soon need an ID to travel

Mumbai: As the number of coronavirus positive patients increased by a record 12 to 64 in Maharashtra, Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope has raised an alarm.

“We are planning to start a system where even people who are working in essential services will be allowed to use local trains and buses after showing their ID cards. If the crowds at bus and train stations don't reduce, we will have to take stricter decisions,” he warned.

Tope's warning comes after he noticed large gatherings of passengers at railway stations to leave for their native places. “Even though Mumbaikars have responded to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's appeal to avoid unnecessary travel, still there are some who are travelling by bus and trains.

Those working in essential services may have to show their ID cards while travelling in bus or trains,” he noted.

The minister also said that the government is closely monitoring local trains. “If large crowds continue at stations, we will have to shut down local trains in public interest,” he added. Tope said that the rise in the number of patients is a major cause of concern and people's cooperation is needed to fight out the outbreak.