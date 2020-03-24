Coronavirus Update: 65-year-old man from UAE passes away, death toll rises to four in Mumbai

On Tuesday, a 65-year-old coronavirus patient died in Mumbai taking the death toll due to COVID-19 to four in the metropolis.
According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the man had recently returned from the United Arab Emirates to Ahmedabad. He later complained of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing. The man had pre-existing ailments, including high blood pressure and severe diabetes.
On March 20, he was brought to the Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai, but is health condition deteriorated further. The man died late Monday evening, the BMC said.
So far, 101 coronavirus cases have been reported from Maharashtra. Of the four new cases, three were reported from Pune while one was found in Satara. The patients have been kept in isolation wards and are being provided medical treatment. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a curfew in the entire state on Monday in a bid to contain the spread of the pandemic.
Total number of active COVID-19 cases so far in the country is 446, as on 24th March. 37 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 9 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)