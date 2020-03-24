Coronavirus Update: 65-year-old man from UAE passes away, death toll rises to four in Mumbai

On Tuesday, a 65-year-old coronavirus patient died in Mumbai taking the death toll due to COVID-19 to four in the metropolis.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the man had recently returned from the United Arab Emirates to Ahmedabad. He later complained of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing. The man had pre-existing ailments, including high blood pressure and severe diabetes.

On March 20, he was brought to the Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai, but is health condition deteriorated further. The man died late Monday evening, the BMC said.