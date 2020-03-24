Coronavirus update: Famous Mumbai Chef Floyd Cardoz, who attended party of 200 people, tests positive for COVID-19

A well-known restaurateur-chef Floyd Cardoz was tested positive for COVID-19. Cardoz was in Mumbai for the opening The Bombay Sweet Shop.

According to reports, Cardoz was in Mumbai until March 8 and had attended fifth anniversary celebrations of his restaurant in Mumbai on March 1. The party was attended by at least 200 people. Cardoz later attended opening of The Bombay Sweet Shop. On March 18, Cardoz took to Instagram to announce that he had admitted himself in a hospital in New York.