Coronavirus update: Famous Mumbai Chef Floyd Cardoz, who attended party of 200 people, tests positive for COVID-19

A well-known restaurateur-chef Floyd Cardoz was tested positive for COVID-19. Cardoz was in Mumbai for the opening The Bombay Sweet Shop.
According to reports, Cardoz was in Mumbai until March 8 and had attended fifth anniversary celebrations of his restaurant in Mumbai on March 1. The party was attended by at least 200 people. Cardoz later attended opening of The Bombay Sweet Shop. On March 18, Cardoz took to Instagram to announce that he had admitted himself in a hospital in New York.
As per a report by Mid-Day, an official statement released by Hunger Inc stated that: "Floyd Cardoz (59 years), currently admitted in hospital in New York, USA, tested positive for COVID-19 on March 18, 2020. As a precautionary measure we have informed the Health Department in Mumbai about the same. We are also reaching out personally to people who have interacted with him during his visit to India, so they can take necessary medical advice should they indicate any symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath) and/ or self-quarantine. Floyd Cardoz flew back to New York from Mumbai via Frankfurt on March 8, 2020.”
On Tuesday, total number of positive coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose to 101 including 3 new cases in Pune and 1 in Satara. The coronavirus which started in Wuhan, China in December 2019, has so far affected people in about 190 countries globally, with over 14,000 fatalities, among other things, it has led to nationwide lockdown in several countries, a shortage of supply of essential goods and has caused huge financial loss at the stock market.
